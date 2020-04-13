Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

April 13, 2020

Media Contact: Oregon COVID-19 Joint Information Center (JIC) staff, 503-373-7872, media.COVID-19@state.or.us

Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 57 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 53, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 1,584. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Marion (4), Multnomah (24), and Washington (12). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 53rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old Washington County resident, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 12 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

