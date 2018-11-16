NEW YORK — Bol Bol had 26 points and nine rebounds, and No. 13 Oregon beat No. 15 Syracuse 80-65 in the consolation game of the 2K Classic on Friday.
Payton Pritchard added 18 points for the Ducks (3-1) and Kenny Wooten had 12 in the first-ever meeting between the ACC and Pac-12 programs.
Tyus Battle scored 17 points to lead the Orange (2-2), who lost for the second time in less than 24 hours. Syracuse fell to UConn 83-76 in a semifinal on Thursday night.
The Orange missed 23 of 28 3-point attempts against Oregon. Elijah Hughes and Jalen Carey scored 14 points apiece for Syracuse, and Oshae Brissett had 11.
In the championship game, Iowa (4-0) beat Connecticut (3-1) 91-72. Iowa had handed the Ducks their first loss a night earlier.
OREGON STATE 61, OLD DOMINION 56: Gligorije Rakocevic scored 15 points, including a pair of key baskets down the stretch, and Oregon State rallied in the second half Friday for a victory over Old Dominion in the opening game of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Down 53-44 with 6:17 remaining, the Beavers (3-0) took a 56-54 lead on Rakocevic's 3-point play with 1:47 left.
After Ahmad Caver missed a pair of free throws with 56 seconds remaining that would have tied it for the Monarchs (1-2), Rakocevic followed with a dunk to give Oregon State a four-point lead.
Tres Tinkle had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a game-high 17 points for the Beavers, who advance to Sunday's semifinals against Missouri at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center. Missouri edged Kennesaw State 55-52 in another first-round game.
B.J. Stith scored 15 points, Caver added 12 and Justice Kithcart had 10 points for Old Dominion, which will face Kennesaw State in Saturday's consolation round.
On the other side of the bracket, Penn edged Northern Iowa 78-71 and Kansas State beat Eastern Kentucky 95-68.