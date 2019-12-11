Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux was the Pac-12’s defensive freshman of the year in voting by the league’s coaches.
Thibodeaux had 34 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. In the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, he had five tackles, 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt. He ranked second in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss and third in sacks.
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights was listed at honorable mention for the award.
Utah running back Zack Moss was the offensive player of the year after leading the Pac-12 in rushing and scoring 15 touchdowns.
California linebacker Evan Weaver was the Pat Tillman defensive player of the year after leading the nation with 167 tackles.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was the offensive freshman of the year after leading all freshmen in the country with 294.7 passing yards per game.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was named coach of the year after the Utes won the Pac-12 South Division.
Oregon, which won the Pac-12 North had two players on the first team: offensive lineman Penei Sewell and special teams player Brady Breeze.
Oregon running back CJ Verdell, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Troy Dye were named to the second team, along with Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins, offensive lineman Blake Brandel and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
The quarterbacks for both the Beavers and Ducks — Jake Luton and Justin Herbert — were honorable mention picks.
Also on honorable mention were Oregon defensive backs Thomas Graham, Jevon Holland and Deommodore Lenoir; offensive linemen Jake Hanson and Calvin Throckmorton; defensive lineman Thibodeaux and Jordon Scott; and return specialist Mykael Wright.
Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper also were honorable mention.