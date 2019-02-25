11/28 @ Yamhill-Carlton;L;36-39

11/30 vs. Columbia Christian;W;46-7

12/1 @ Knappa;W;44-24

12/4 @ Amity;L;31-43

12/7 @ Blanchet Catholic;L;20-44

12/11 @ De La Salle North Catholic;W;46-35

12/17 vs. Horizon Christian, Tualatin;L;37-45

1/3 @ Dayton;W;28-18

1/4 @ Kennedy;L;29-46

1/5 vs. Portland Christian;W;38-33

1/7 @ Portland Adventist;W;28-17

1/12 vs. Westside Christian;W;45-8

1/15 @ Riverdale;L;37-38

1/17 vs. Catlin Gabel;W;39-24

1/22 vs. De La Salle North Catholic;W;40-32

1/24 @ Horizon Christian;W;23-17

1/26 vs. Portland Adventist;W;31-27

2/1 @ Westside Christian;W;43-11

2/6 vs. Riverdale;L;34-39

2/8 @ Catlin Gabel;W;26-23

2/12 vs. Horizon Christian;W;33-20

2/14 vs. De La Salle North Catholic;W;46-29

2/16 @ Riverdale;L;39-51

2/23 @ Pleasant Hill;W;40-36

