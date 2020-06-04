Newport Visual Arts Center
Oregon Coast Online Art Show
Welcome to the Oregon Coast Online Art Show! As galleries, art centers and other creative spaces remain shuttered, artists from Brookings to Astoria, and points around Oregon, have come together to share their work and build a sense for creative community.
This online art show has been opened to any artist living on the Oregon coast, artists who have exhibited their work at the Newport Visual Arts Center or who are current members of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. Special thanks to the 157 artists currently participating–you represent 56 towns and 6 U.S. states, coastal creatives from every corner of the coast, and beyond.
The Oregon Coast Online Art Show is a benefit for the artists and the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. Thank you for your support.
If you would like to participate, the show remains open for submission. Email Tom Webb at twebb@coastarts.org or view the complete submission guidelines as a PDF.
Enjoy! Featured artists on this first gallery page will rotate throughout the show’s run. The remaining artists are listed in alphabetical order on the following gallery pages. (See how many artists you know or recognize.)
To purchase work(s), or for more information and images, contact OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb at twebb@coastarts.org or 541-265-6569!
Please consider donating to the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts:
