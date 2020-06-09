Some of you may not have received the the Press release text as an attahment.
PRESS RELEASE
Date: June 6, 2020
For Immediate Release …
The Oregon Coast Anglers announce the recipients of the Conservation Scholarship for 2020. Four scholarships were awarded this year, totaling $3,000. Samantha Marsh, graduating from Bandon High School will receive $1,000 to help with her education expenses. Samantha will be attending Oregon State University and majoring in Environmental Science. Additionally from Bandon, Lauren Weaver who received the Conservation Scholarship last year, was awarded an additional $500 to help with next year’s education expenses. Lauren is attending Southwestern Oregon Community College. Yosh Ashikaga presented the awards to both Samantha and Lauren, via fishing pole, safe distancing!
Jonah Jarman, graduating Senior from the Siuslaw Regional High School was awarded $1,000 for continuing his education in Marine Biology. Bill Hennig, OCA Director from Florence presented the award certificate to Jonah on the Docks in Florence via fishing pole.
Denny Davis, graduated from Brookings Harbor High School in 2018 and started taking classes at the Southwestern Oregon Community College with the goal of a degree in Fisheries and Wildlife. OCA awarded Denny $500 to help with education expense. Dave Kuehn, OCA Director in Brookings will present that award.
Steve Godin, Oregon Coast Anglers, President, “I’m delighted that the Oregon Coast Anglers presented Conservation Scholarships to students, who are continuing their education to help preserve our natural resources. I wish the best to these students, and have high hopes they will be successful.” The Oregon Coast Anglers will continue to help improve angling opportunity in Southwest Oregon.
Thank you,
Oregon Coast Anglers
