The University of Oregon and baseball coach George Horton are parting ways after the school announced Tuesday that Oregon and Horton mutually agreed to not exercise a one-year option on his contract that would have run through the 2020 season.
"On behalf of the University of Oregon, I want to thank George for leading Oregon baseball with distinction for the last 11 seasons and for laying the foundation for future success," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a story on the school’s website, www.goducks.com. "George had a positive impact on both our baseball student-athletes and on the University itself, and this sure-fire Hall of Famer has been a tremendous ambassador for the school and for the game of baseball. We wish him and his family all of the best moving forward."
Association head coach Jay Uhlman will assume day-to-day responsibilities for the team until a new coach is named.
Horton was hired in 2007 to resurrect the Oregon program, which had been dropped following the 1981 season. He had a 373-278-1 record in 11 seasons as head coach and led the Ducks to the NCAA regionals five times and the super regionals once.
"With much thought and deliberation with my family, I feel it is the right time for me to step away as the head baseball coach at the University of Oregon," said Horton. "My time in Eugene will always be cherished, and I will forever be a Duck. I am very thankful for the opportunity that was given to me by the University to start this program from scratch. I wish my successor, the current student-athletes, fans and administration nothing but the best moving forward. I look forward to being able to spend more time with my family in Southern California and to new opportunities and challenges."
Horton, who led his alma mater, Cal State Fullerton, to the national title in 2004 and to five other appearances in the College World Series, has a career record of 1,089-543-2 in stops at Cerritos College (1985-90), Fullerton and Oregon.