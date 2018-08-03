<h2>Oregon 11 and over State Championships
July 26-28
At Gresham
South Coast results, listed by swimmer, followed by age (in parentheses), events, places and times.
Gold Coast Swim Team
AJ Kliewer (17) — 200 Breaststroke, time trial, 2:42.26; 100 Breaststroke, 27, 1:14.83; 200 Individual Medley, 19, 2:25.49.
Allison Wright (11) — 100 Backstroke, 19, 1:28.55; 100 Butterfly, 6, 1:20.17; 200 Individual Medley, 20, 3:06.31; 400 Freestyle, 18, 5:45.26; 50 Backstroke, 28, 41.83; 50 Butterfly, 15, 36.61.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Craig Hoefs (16) — 100 Breast, 19, 1:13.37; 400 Freestyle, 24, 4:56.10; 200 Breaststroke, 20, 2:48.05.
Bella Jones (15) — 200 Individual Medley, 13, 2:36.06; 50 Freestyle, 21, 29.52; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:08.97; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:02.18; 100 Backstroke, 13, 1:13.68; 200 Freestyle, 13, 2:21.34.
Mavrick Macalino (14) — 200 Individual Medley, 17, 2:35.97; 50 Freestyle, 7, 26.74; 100 Butterfly, 8, 1:05.13; 200 Butterfly, 6, 2:30.42; 100 Backstroke, 16, 1:10.77.
Gavyn Tatge (14) — 50 Freestyle, 16, 27.72; 800 Freestyle, 3, 9:17.52; 200 Backstroke, 6, 2:24.99; 400 Freestyle, 6, 4:31.05; 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:09.90; 1500 Freestyle, 1, 17:48.11.
Rebecca Witharm (13) — 200 Butterfly, 20, 3:06.17.