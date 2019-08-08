<h2>Oregon 11-and-over State Championships
July 25-28
Distances in meters
South Coast Aquatic Team
Craig Hoefs (17) — 50 Freestyle, 50, 27.51; 100 Freestyle, 45, 59.38; 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:09.22; 200 Breaststroke, 15, 2:40.64.
Mavrick Macalino (15) — 50 Freestyle, 15, 25.91; 100 Freestyle, 29, 58.53; 200 Freestyle, 22, 2:11.55; 100 Butterfly, 21, 1:02.98; 200 Butterfly, 12, 2:29.36 (2:28.61 in prelims).
Gavyn Tatge (15) — 400 Freestyle, 7, 4:23.88; 800 Freestyle, 6, 9:10.34; 1,500 Freestyle, 2, 17:07.68; 100 Backstroke, 16, 1:05.32 (1:04.08 in prelims); 200 Backstroke, 8, 2:24.07 (2:18.45 in prelims); 200 individual Medley, 16, 2:23.98 (2:22.59 in prelims).
Ian Wakeling (14) — 100 Butterfly, 25, 1:13.17; 50 Freestyle (time trial), 30.86.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Anna Hutchins (18) — 50 Freestyle, 3, 27.93; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:00.78; 400 Freestyle, 16, 4:52.10; 100 Butterfly, 7, 1:06.88; 200 Butterfly, 7, 2:35.07.
AJ Kliewer (18) — 100 Freestyle, 30, 58.54; 100 Breaststroke, 22, 1:13.02; 200 Breaststroke, 16, 2:41.64; 200 Individual Medley, 27, 2:26.66; 400 Individual Medley, 17, 5:16.24.
Allison Wright (12) — 200 Butterfly, 13, 2:53.55; 50 Freestyle, 18, 32.41; 400 Freestyle, 22, 5:28.94; 50 Butterfly, 4, 32.88; 100 Butterfly, 3, 1:12.38; 200 Individual Medley, 16, 2:56.27.