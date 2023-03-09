Dr. Charles Hurbis

Long, long ago, medicine was a true art, a calling, always enticing “the best and the brightest”.  Doctors and hospitals worked cordially together and there was little medical inter-specialty competition.  There used to be cohesiveness in medicine, but things change.  Now there seems to be an underlying friction between doctors and hospitals, and divisions within doctor groups.  This animosity has been evolving for quite a while.  As with many breakdowns it comes down to differing politics, an inability to exercise any flexibility, and in almost all cases, outside threats to the bottom line.  At the root of this issue is likely the loss of the captain.  A cruise liner which has no one at the helm is not going to track a very steady course to its destination if it gets anywhere at all.  Doctors used to manage medicine.  More and more though, many decisions are being made by insurance companies, the government and hospital corporations, all groups with interests more diverse than just caring for the patient. With the current evolution in medicine, your doctor has had to share the helm to these groups.  And with too many groups vying for the position of captain discord was bound to evolve.

Additionally, it seems our society is losing its respect for authority, and this is not just an issue with medicine.  Growing up, I don’t ever recall referring to a teacher or a friend’s parents by their first names.  But that is where society has gone, it’s the new standard.  Everyone is now considered equal and deserves an equal voice.  But, should the playing field of life be level?  Probably not.  Respect is something that needs to be earned, either through aging with valuable real-world experience or because of life achievement.  Seniority divisions in society are not only necessary, they are healthy.  The same is true in medicine, we no longer have doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants or nurses……..they have all been grouped as “providers”.  There isn’t a word that bothers me more than this designation.  After years of extensive training it seems your health care professional gets the same designation used by only one other profession on the planet, one that has nothing to do with healthcare.  How did this happen?  The medical cruise ship is well off course and badly needs its captain back, unfortunately the mutiny is still raging.



