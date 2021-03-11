The controversy surrounding the North Bend Swimming Pool situation could have been avoided if the former city manager had not made a crucial mistake. He equated police service to recreation in a public swimming pool - an absurd comparison.
This is like comparing a pineapple to a banana. They are both tropical fruit; therefore, they are the same. False.
Police protect a community. A swimming pool is the single athletic facility that every person in a city can use, regardless of age or ability. The only similarity the police and pool have in common is they are supported by tax money. That is all.
Another fallacy about public swimming pools is that they are supposed to make money or at least break even. No public pool in the state is self-supporting. Pools are public service entities like libraries, parks and police departments.
The NB Pool over the years has been source of pride for the city. Until recently, it has been well run and served 200-300 swimmers a day. It has also been a mainstay for exercise in Coos County, attracting over 2,000 people to North Bend on a regular basis. During the winter, the North Bend Pool was the only available pool for children to have open swim times.
Public pools are used by a greater variety of people than any other city facility or program. Swimmers from 4 months to 94 are able to immerse themselves in warmer water than a local lake or the ocean. People can swim laps, walk back and forth in various depths, play water volleyball and learn to swim safely.
With all of the water in the Coos Bay area, it is important that all kids learn to swim. Coos Bay Schools have supported a Swim-to-Live program at Mingus Park Pool for many years, busing kids to an outdoor pool.
It is significant that the last school-age kid to drown in the Bay Area was from a North Bend school.
Other pool programs include physical therapy, fitness classes from SWOCC, Red Cross lessons and masters swimmer workouts. Pools are also used for age group, school and adult competitive swim programs. The NBHS swim team, for instance, has won more state championships than any other sport at the high school.
People have complained that the North Bend Pool has deteriorated due to age and a lack of maintenance. Built in 1957, it has suffered from a lack of regular maintenance recently and replacement of essential parts that are 64 years old.
The NB Pool is a very subtle and well-built pool. The large expanse of shallow water allows small children, parents and seniors to play and exercise in safety. The deep water, originally for diving boards that have been removed, is still very useful for SCUBA training, Coast Guard rescue swimmers to practice and even underwater robot competition.
The concrete gutters of the pool drain by gravity, not with an expensive pump. The filter is ancient and needs to be replaced, but diatomaceous filters are much cheaper than sand filters.
The addition of an ultraviolet water disinfectant system would help lower the coast of chlorine, still required by state law. Coos Bay has recently added ultraviolet disinfection to Mingus Park Pool. The water there is much clearer and cleaner, and chlorine use is lower.
That new filter system at Mingus was paid by a grant as was the renovation of the heating and piping system of the outdoor pool. I’m sure that Coos Bay Parks Department could help advise on a similar renovation plan for the NB Pool.
It also helps that the NB pool has both a 25-yard and a 25-meter course for competitive and lap swimmers to use. The only pool length superior to these would be an Olympic pool, 50 meters by 25 yards, but one of those would cost several million dollars to build.
At one time, the NB Pool was the best pool on the Oregon coast. Chris Richmond, as pool director, raised money to re-do the locker rooms, the foyer and the roof.
To replace the NB Pool now would cost as much as a public library or an Olympic pool.
It is in the best interests of the North Bend community to renovate and re-open the North Bend Pool. With a new pool manager well versed in multiple aquatic programs, Star Guard procedures, Red Cross certification and even coaching, the city of North Bend could again have one of the best pools on the Oregon coast.
Ralph Mohr
Marshfield HS Swimming Coach (1968-1987) Pool Maintenance - Mingus Park Pool (1968-1987) All American Masters Swimmer (2006-2020) Red Cross WSI and Life Guard Certification (1958-2008)
