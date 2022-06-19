Last week, I attended graduation ceremonies for Southwestern Oregon Community College and Marshfield High School.
First of all, I apologize to the schools and students for the many graduation ceremonies I was unable to attend. Family issues and a lack of staff made it impossible to go to every school. Next year, we will do better.
Now the good stuff. As a reporter, I have attended dozens of graduation ceremonies, but like everyone else, these two were my first in several years where I got to celebrate the students moving on to new chapters in life.
What I walked away with after watching the two ceremonies is a renewed sense of hope. It can be easy in today's world, especially for us older folks, to feel like the younger generation is so different than we were. And in many ways that is true.
But even with the differences, many of them good, there are still some amazing young men and women out there exceeding anything I could have imagined in high school and college.
Several students stuck out to me as I watched the ceremonies.
First, if you read the paper here at all, you are probably aware of Dom Montiel. A senior at Marshfield, Montiel was the player of the year in Class 4A football as he led Marshfield to the state title. He also starred on the basketball team that made the state tournament and was second team all-state in baseball. That alone made Montiel stand out among his peers.
But what I learned over the weekend impressed me even more. While becoming one of the most accomplished athletes in Marshfield history, Montiel also shined in the classroom, graduating as one of the school's valedictorians. Oh, and he was also the senior class president.
If I were to be, I would say this young man is going places.
And that brings me to Lucas Stephens. On Saturday night, Stephens graduated with honors from Marshfield High School. That is an accomplishment on its own.
But what makes Stephens stand apart is what he did Friday afternoon. One day before he picked up his high school diploma, Stephens walked across the podium during the SWOCC graduation and picked up his diploma after earning two degrees. All while in high school. Oh, and as he graduated from SWOCC, he did so as one of the school's valedictorians.
Keep an eye on this young man, too.
My favorite part of every graduation ceremony is listening to the students talking. In many parts of the country, the speakers are the top students, but the two ceremonies I attended did things a little different. I listened as five students, one at SWOCC and four at Marshfield, overcame their nerves and addressed their classmates, teachers, parents and friends.
And they were all eloquent, seemingly unfazed and obviously well educated. Our schools may not be perfect, but they are clearly doing something right.
I'll close by paraphrasing Heidi Ositis, an art teacher at Marshfield who addressed the students. Ositis received one of the loudest applauses of the night when she was announced as the speaker, and then she told her story. Before becoming an art teacher five years ago, Ositis tried everything - bartender, counselor, therapist and much more, She was actually taking psychiatry classes when she took an art elective and found her calling.
What Ositis told the students might have gone over their heads, but for those of us who are a little older, this is what she said. "It's never too late to change your path." It's never too late to go back to school, it's never too late to start a new career, it's never too late to change who you are.
You certainly don't have to change, but there's some freedom in knowing it's not too late if you want to.
