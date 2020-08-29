I wrote to Senator Merkley to express my deep concern about the violence that is happening in our cities over the widely condemned police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
I recently received a response back from him and from my knowledge of the issues, it reflects the thinking of the Democratic Party leadership. He (Merkley) justifies the violence, property damage and injuries and murders of both white and mostly black people by protestors by stating "protests and civil disobedience have a rich history in our country going all the way back (to) the Boston Tea Party."
Unlike many liberal/progressive citizens, I have a deep respect and knowledge of our country's history which does not indicate there were any deaths or injuries during the Tea Party with property damage limited to British tea being dumped into Boston harbor. This is vastly different than the violence we now see occurring in our cities.
The Senator goes on to say that he shares the concern of many people that "protests lead to violence or destruction, whether by a small number of agitators or by members of law enforcement who escalate tensions."
This is a false equivalence since the number of deaths from police action is very small compared to the much larger number killed by "peaceful" protestors. "Escalate tensions" is a broad undefineable term used here to equivocate protester destruction with police action. Which is, again, false.
A widely accepted principle of management is that what you permit you promote. Based on this, the Democratic leadership is promoting the violence in our cities, sometimes, directly (Portland). This is why they most likely downplayed this serious situation in their recent convention.
James Nielsen
Coquille
