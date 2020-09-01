We hear cries: "Quit killing our blacks"! Well, There's a guaranteed solution to eliminate the majority of "deaths by cops": Simply do what you're told to do!
The majority of these deaths occur when the "victim" refuses to obey. "Drop that knife!" "Stop!" Right?
In the Bible at Romans 13:1-4, it's blatantly obvious: be compliant with authority ... or you'll suffer!
It starts in the home: "Don't play with matches!" Then, the school: "Don't use your phone in class!" Employer: "Be here at 8 am sharp!" Health: "Stay away from drugs!" Driving: "Speed limit 55 mph!" Cops: "On the Ground!" Governor: "Wear masks!" The President: "Deploy to Vietnam!" Finally, God: "Thou shalt not ... !"
Simple, isn't it? Obey lawful authority, or wear the consequences!
Bob Fluetsch
North Bend
