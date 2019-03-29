The news that Governor Brown is in support of the idea of allowing 16 year olds to vote is alarming to me.
As most of us will recall, if we’re really being honest, at 16 we did not have the maturity and worldly experiences to make truly informed decisions that any voter should posses before casting a ballot.
As for me, at 17 I entered the military and soon was involved in a position of responsibility and had a top secret clearance required for the job. At 18 I was married to my high school sweetheart. At 19 I was the father of a beautiful baby girl. At 21 I was out of the military, continued my education and became a police officer in a major east coast city. At 26 I had my BS degree.
All that said, and while looking back, it was not until my mid-20s that I stopped being idealistic and became actually aware of what was shaping the world around me.
In sharing my story with friends in the context of allowing 16 year olds to vote, we are in complete agreement that “growing up” is a process, and the 16 year old vote is nothing more than a political ploy.
As you read, at 17 I was carrying a rifle and was serving my country, and at 21 I was armed and serving my community and, with all that said, I am honest enough with myself and you to say that voting is not a simple game of numbers as some would have it.
Sure, I voted at the younger ages, but would I vote the same today knowing what I now know?
Oliver Woods
North Bend