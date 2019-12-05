Just curious as to when The World is going to print news on politics and not opinion on politics. This is one of the most biased newspapers I have ever come across. Usually about 20 liberal articles of opinion to one conservative article. That's the problem with newspapers and mainstream media, period. No news, just opinion, to sway the voter to the left.
Sad day when news organizations stoop to that new low. It would be nice to see journalists put their hate for the President and report news and not agenda-based talking points.
Lynwood Jernigan
Coos Bay