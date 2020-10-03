I’m not going bother watching the remaining presidential “debates” as it is waste of everybody’s time. If this country lets Trump remain in power, it deserves all that befalls it.
And this has nothing to do with liberal or conservative values but rather a lack of values altogether and a lack of respect and appreciation not just for each other but for what this country is at its best, what democracy is at its best and its willingness to overcome its own faults.
Richard Haskell
North Bend
