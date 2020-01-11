The Salvation Army of Coos Bay would like to thank the Bay Area communities for such wonderful support throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
K-Light, The World, KCBY, KDOCK, Bi-Coastal Media and The Egyptian Theatre were tremendous media partners this year.
The Salvation Army Advisory Board, ZONTA, Kiwanis, Lions, The Ford Family Foundation, ORCCA, Key Club, Z-Club, Marshfield and North Bend high schools made overwhelming contributions to the food drive and red kettle campaign.
The bank staff and patrons of Banner, Umpqua and Wells Fargo exceeded expectations in gathering toys for the Angel Tree Program, as did Above Dental, Toyota, Walmart and Les Schwab(s).
The management and staff of Walmart, Fred Meyer, Bi-Mart(s), and Safeway(s) were also outstanding in their support of various Salvation Army programs, most particularly the red kettle/bell-ringing effort.
While it may be impractical to name every volunteer and thank every employee by name in this letter, it will be very satisfying to recall some of the names and stories of those special moments and special people whom have contributed so significantly to the goals and purposes of Salvation Army ministries. Every successful community needs helpful citizens, churches, companies and clubs. May 2020 provide us all with opportunities to better serve one another.
Dennis Stumpf
Coos Bay