With COVID-19 making its winter surge which has been predicted since last spring, I see a lot of individuals and organizations calling for their “rights” to assembly and operate businesses and to violate the mask mandate.

All this is nothing more than a juvenile mentality “rebelling against authority;” “nobody is going to tell me what to do; I have my rights.” This is also a clear picture of how self-centered and self-absorbed many of our fellow citizens are — they simply don’t have the maturity to show “consideration of others,” much less actually “sacrifice” on behalf of others.

Unfortunately, this high school/teenage mentality is constantly reinforced by losing Presidential candidate Trump, who is throwing his normal, 16-year-old temper tantrum because he lost — Time for a lot of folks to “grow up.”

Robert Lynn

Winchester Bay

