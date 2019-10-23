Saturday (10-19-19) I went to a public meeting at SWOCC regarding Coos Bay becoming a vital link in a supply chain for building huge (825 feet tall) wind electricity generators, off the California and Oregon coasts. It's an economically great idea for our area. The idea would be to use our port facilities to assemble large pieces into huge offshore wind electricity generators. The pieces would be manufactured elsewhere, brought here by ship, then assembled in a new facility on the North Spit, placed on ships, towed out to sea, to be sea anchored at designated GPS positions.
The economic benefits to Coos County are greater than Pembina's natural gas pipeline, gasification and LNG export terminal project. This is because many more local family wage workers will be needed far into the future to maintain, upgrade, and expand offshore electricity production!
This project could provide the economic boom promised by Pembina, but would avoid the economic bust, that Pembina doesn't talk about. The bust occurs when local infrastructure, expanded to serve 4-5,000 pipeline and construction workers, only needs to serve 1-200. Coos County has painfully felt the poverty, family disruption, and drug abuse of a bust in the timber industry. Shall we meet our immediate economic need and condemn our families the kind of pain, in the future, many of us have lived through in the 1980s and 90s?
Assembly of huge Lego-like pieces of a wind generator are inherently safer then the high energy chemical processes of changing a high energy gas (“natural gas”) to a liquid. Thus the potential damage from tsunami or earthquake is substantially reduced for the thousands of people living and working across the shipping channel from the North Spit and Jordan Cove.
Unfortunately, no one from the International Port of Coos Bay was present at the SWOCC public meeting. I hope the Port will take a serious look at this major environmentally sound and realistic opportunity, to secure the economic future of Coos County.
Michael Krumper
North Bend