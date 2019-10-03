Recently young people-around the world-demonstrated over the failure of nations to do even nearly enough to curtail global warming stemming from fossil fuel burning. The teenage Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, gave the most extraordinary speech to the U.N. which will be long remembered as it becomes increasingly relevant. Her words were matched by her delivery and all should record it. Some highlights: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words ... People are suffering, people are dying ... For more than 30 years science has been crystal clear. How can you continue to look away? ... We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tails of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"!
Right now Thunberg leads a young wave of frustration and resentment that will only grow, rightly condemning the middle aged and senior demographic strata of this supposedly leading nation, as well as the ruling class of other nations around the world. She rightfully shamed us all.
But instead Americans elected not only a climate change denier but a president who is actively promoting atmospheric greenhouse gas growth. He and his supporters are endeavoring to destroy countless species, break food chains, starve millions of food and drinkable water, promote floods and droughts, blasting winds and ravaging fires, rising seas and mass migrations as middle latitudes become uninhabitable. We are committing massive genocide.
And the silence around here is deafening. Willful ignorance and apathy still reign. Just compare the commentary on this page to a proposed LNG facility. An "All paths for students should be embraced" editorial appeared here recently, as if apprising Oregon students of fitness to use government to head off even further damage, even how to survive, is less important than job training. Everyone around 40+ will go down as the most irresponsible generation in history. No one should be devoting themselves to distractions.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay