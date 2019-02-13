If you spent your hard earned money on a private residence, would it bother you to be on closed circuit TV fed directly to law enforcement? I'll explain this question.
Recently at a Harbor Safety Council meeting, a Jordan Cove Energy Project representative gave a power-point presentation on the protocol and procedures for their ships. It was an eye-opener! There will be camera surveillance all along the shipping channel and at the slip-dock. Also, they own property under McCullough Bridge where a piece of the pipeline structure will be located; this land is across the bay from their planned fire and police safety center. Essentially, the Sheriff’s Combined Services Unit will have eyes on the bay probably 24/7, and that would include your yard if you are on or near the water. So the good news is there will be security, the bad news is there will be no privacy.
I am asking: Pembina told the Harbor Safety Committee, when are they going to tell YOU? Maybe they’re too busy trying to convince everyone they are wonderful neighbors. Money thrown away on slick flyers, we just throw away, could be better spent on practical information for this community. The Department of State Lands application was six extra-large binders. The soon to be paper version of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement done for FERC will be heavy enough to use for a boat anchor. It’s true most Jordan Cove information is public, and you can read it at the library or on-line. However, the point is Pembina could provide the basics about how their project will affect our lives without it being buried in a mountain of technical materials. They should stop the bogus ads, and simply quit sugar-coating what their presence here will entail.
Can people just walk into the new Pembina offices to ask questions? It’s safe to bet you’ll be on-camera if you can. The previous owner of JCEP had to be confronted before they held a public meeting concerning the workers’ camp. The location would have been a nightmare for everyone, especially folks in Simpson Heights. Isn’t this Pembina plan something similar that needs to be explored, or will we just smile for the cameras? Did I mention the sirens? When it comes to corporations, let the neighbors beware. It most certainly is their interest that we are unaware.
Janice Williams
North Bend