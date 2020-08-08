I would expect that *any* news regarding the Jordan Cove LNG project would be something the World Link owners are *compelled* to independently report given that the World Link is for and about the Coos Bay community.
I have yet to see a report on the dredging permit ruling from July 17 from the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. There are probably half dozen or so *more* permits that are coming before the board soon.
Will The Word commit to reporting those upcoming hearings? Will The World commit to reporting on Jordan Cove LNG activities?
The Jordan Cove LNG project pits economic opportunity from a high risk energy installation against all other economic interests including fishing and recreation as well as any public access for virtually all water traffic of any type through the channel.
Further, Pembina has not only stopped its local funding of public safety and local campaigns but closed its only office — a clear signal that Pembina believes that only the federal government matters at this point in time.
Our community cares deeply about the over-reach of the federal government into our community. Your paper serves our community.
Please honor your mission and independently report on the happenings of this project.
Jenny Jones
North Bend
