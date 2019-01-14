I must have misread, as I was under the impression that lottery dollars were going to help with school funding.
LNG is stating they will help fund schools and provide jobs.
There is work in our area, employers are giving bonuses for people to work at a living wage. I've heard one employer say, "If you can't pass a drug test, don't waste my time." Over 50 percent walk out the door.
Will the LNG plant require drug testing and also random testing? If not, that makes LNG even more scary!
Linda Dean
North Bend