The very first thoughtful consideration by a county commissioner candidate of all aspects of the Jordan Cove LNG project can be found on Katy Eymann’s website, Katyforcoos.com.
It relies on facts from the LNG industry itself, from government agencies, and from world-renowned fire safety scientists. The conclusions are shocking. By deliberately ignoring its own industry’s standards, especially those recommending proper safety distances, Jordan Cove and its massive tankers will expose more than 16,000 Bay Area residents to dangers ranging from instant live cremation to serious burns.
Ignoring public safety is not Jordan Cove’s only defect. Others include its destruction of the clean air that has attracted so many people with lung problems, the abuse of eminent domain, and a number of new jobs so paltry, it cannot possibly make up for the jobs we will lose in fishing, tourism, and businesses like construction, that cater to retired people.
But all those concerns are dismissed by Katy’s opponent John Sweet, who demands: “What pollution?” and “We have to be dependent” on Jordan Cove. Spurred by his mental limitations, or by Jordan Cove’s promise of a $200,000 bonus for the County Commissioners once construction starts, Sweet predicts that without Jordan Cove, “Coos County will shrivel up and rot!” He has also appointed himself Jordan Cove’s ambassador to Colorado, where natural gas drillers without customers hope the company will save their bacon by exporting their gas as LNG. Jordan Cove has thrown them a small bone, promising that its LNG may contain between 5.8 percent and 11. percent. Colorado gas, or an average of 8 percent. The other 92 percent will come from Canada, whose government has licensed Jordan Cove to export all the Canadian gas it needs. It does make you wonder why this company is so unpopular up North that it had to come all the way down to Coos Bay to find suitably groveling politicians.
All these facts can be found on Katy’s website and in a recent gas industry article titled “Geopolitical case for Jordan Cove”, in gjsentinel.com.
On Katy’s website, Katyforcoos.com, under “ISSUES”, you will find “LNG FAQs”, consisting of 11 short slide shows.
So when you mark your November ballot, consider whether the people should keep Coos Bay, or give it away to a reckless foreign corporation specializing in an appallingly hazardous commodity.
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay