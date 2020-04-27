I am concerned. As of Wednesday there were 3 cases of COVID-19 in Coos County, all at Shutter Creek. On Thursday there were 4 cases, and yesterday there were 8 cases at Shutter Creek.
I'm a retired microbiologist and have a bit of medical knowledge. I'm not freaked out by reports of COVID in Coos County. We should know that the only reason we have only 8 cases is that there has been so little testing, less than 1 % of our population. I still shop, but wear mask and gloves and sanitize when I return to my car and put my clothes in the washer and shower when I return home. My husband and are in our 70's, and he has heart/lung issues, so we have to be careful, but not fearful in how we live.
However, I do not understand how little reaction there has been to our infection rate rising by over 250% in 2 days. Coos County residents are taking the virus far too lightly with some wanting to end social distancing on the basis of so few positives and all of those confined to a single area. How much further testing has been done on the family members of Shutter Creek staff. They are the ones who live and circulate among us every day. And how about other inmates who are scheduled to be released into communities and some who have reportedly been transferred to other correctional facilities? All of these people have the right to live their lives, but testing and contact tracing have been proven to be among the most important aspects of controlling this pandemic and should be fully utilized here as well. Coos County needs to heed sound medical advice and not open too soon.
We cannot be too careful when the lives of family and friends are at risk.
Natalie Ranker
North Bend
