We are still losing about 1,000 unvaccinated Americans per day to coronavirus, out of about 60 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey (Oct. 2021) found that 87% of Democrats were vaccinated. Only 40% of Republicans or leaning Republicans were vaccinated. Why the difference?
Because, the coronavirus pandemic would end if everyone were vaccinated for it. If
that happened, President Biden might get some of the credit. Republicans do not want Biden to get credit for anything. They’d rather die, which they are doing at a rate approaching 1,000 per day.
Lionel Youst
Allegany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In