Please let me know a couple of things. First, where is my all-time favorite paperman? I hope he is OK. Mr. Coppenger?

Next, Im a very loyal subscriber to your World newspaper. I always read Dear Abby. I use reading glasses, but how come the dark gray background and the extra-small print? 

I've been a loyal subscriber for many years. When I was a boy, I had several paper routes: two Portland papers and I still subscribe to the Myrtle Point Herald, my hometown.

I'd sure like a reply on the dark background, if possible.

Richard L. "Dick" Anderson

North Bend

