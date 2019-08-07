Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Child separation.
One day old baby taken from couple because they live in poverty and are homeless by Child Services. I know this is true because I took the mother home from the Bay Area Hospital on Saturday.
I am a retired pastor attending the Community Presbyterian Church in Lakeside. I am the coordinator of the Warming Center. This is one of the homeless couples we are trying to help. Yes, it is true this couple lives in a tent trailer without running water, electricity and this is homeless. Not a good place to raise a baby. But why take the baby away from the family, why not keep the family together and treat the whole family as a family unit. Find them a job, a place to live where the baby can be raised by its parents. We do this with illegal emigrants, why can’t we do that with citizens.
Just food for thought.
James Ives
Lakeside