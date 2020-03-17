I, like many others, moved here to Coos Bay because of the natural beauty. I knew when I moved here, that I wanted to protect and maintain the environment like good Oregonians should. Of course that means little things like picking up litter, being careful with fire, and making sure I don't disturb the wildlife that lives here, but I think it means more than that. It means also standing up when the environment faces bigger threats: fossil fuel projects, climate change, aerial spraying, clear cutting, etc ...
It has been clear to me since I've been here that our current leadership around here does not feel the same obligation to protect our environment. Our incumbent State Representative Caddy McKeown supports the Jordan Cove Energy Project and took money from multiple fossil fuel industries. She is just part of a system of crony capitalists around here that care more for their special interests than they do for the environment we live in, which means they also don't really care about you. They are part of the "Good Old Boys" club, and you ain't in it. They have no solution for climate change, they would rather exacerbate it.
Caddy isn't seeking re-election, but Mark Daily is running for state representative of district 09, and I know Mark. I've have had plenty of conversations with Mark, I've heard his history of going up against the Good Old Boys system here, both when he was on City Council and when he was running for mayor. People have their opinions about Mark, but I know him. He feels the same obligation to protect this environment as I do. I have been involved in his campaign, I've heard the discussions on our district's issues, and I have watched as we built our campaign platform.
Mark is anti-LNG, would ban fracking, and would make fossil fuel export illegal. Mark sees a need for a climate change solution that is more than the corporate solution of cap-and-trade: A Green New Deal built specifically for Oregon, one that we can build as we consult with environmentalists and indigenous communities, and one that can save my future, all of our futures, and protect OUR environment.
That is why I'm involved in this campaign, and why I am incredibly happy to endorse Mark Daily for State Rep. of House District 09! To find out more about Mark, go to markdailyoregondistrict9.com.
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay
