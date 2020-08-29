Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You gotta be kidding me! Rules ... why have 'em?! We hear of of the larger liberal cities where 1. The laws are enforced but the District Attorney wont't prosecute; 2. The law is unfairly enforced with partiality; and/or 3. The police are not allowed to enforce the laws.

Never happen in Coos County. Right? Wrong! The Walmart entrance is signed with a requirement that shoppers are to wear masks. On Aug. 26 I encountered two rude "Karens" without masks. Bringing this to the attention of store personnel, I was informed: "Yes, it's a Walmart rule, but we are not allowed to enforce it!" Huh? You gotta be kidding me!

Bob Fluetsch

North Bend

