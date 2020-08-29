You gotta be kidding me! Rules ... why have 'em?! We hear of of the larger liberal cities where 1. The laws are enforced but the District Attorney wont't prosecute; 2. The law is unfairly enforced with partiality; and/or 3. The police are not allowed to enforce the laws.
Never happen in Coos County. Right? Wrong! The Walmart entrance is signed with a requirement that shoppers are to wear masks. On Aug. 26 I encountered two rude "Karens" without masks. Bringing this to the attention of store personnel, I was informed: "Yes, it's a Walmart rule, but we are not allowed to enforce it!" Huh? You gotta be kidding me!
Bob Fluetsch
North Bend
