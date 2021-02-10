Citizens of North Bend were told that if Measure 6-177 passed, the city would lay off a few police and fire department personnel. Here we are, months later, and that hasn't happened. There is no longer any talk about cutting police and fire, but there is talk about closing the North Bend pool permanently. Well, isn't that cute?
Please, tell me, again, why do you have to close our pool? There has never been a better time to lay off police personnel. With drugs like heroin and methamphetamine being decriminalized, the workload of the police department is going to be drastically reduced, since they will no longer have to give the drug offenders taxpayer-funded rides to Coquille. Part of the reason why hard drugs were decriminalized was to save money on the outrageous cost of the failed war on drugs.
So, the city should do exactly what they said they would do. They should make the cuts to the police department like they said they were going to. If they don't, there is at least one North Bend city employee that needs to be criminally investigated for fraud and perjury for putting that on the ballot to begin with.
Chaz Jones
North Bend
