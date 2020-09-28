What really amazes me is that Trump supporters, including many who call themselves Christians, vilify Vice President Biden who is a devout husband, father and Catholic and praise Trump who is the embodiment of sinner and who some claim as evil. Why is that?
The evangelicals are hoping for a theocratic takeover of our democratic republic so that they can replace many of our institutions and laws with their ideals of what a closed nation should look like. They fail to understand that nearly all Democrats, including myself, are anti-abortion but do believe in a woman’s right to choose if she wants one or her health and that of the unborn fetus’ life is in jeopardy. She must answer to her boyfriend, husband, family, friends and, ultimately, to her God. It is her body and her life. Government does not need to be involved.
Sadly, they forget that Trump has paid for an abortion of a young woman with whom he was having one of his adulterous affairs with during his run up to his election. They forget, too, that the President was “Pro Choice,” before taking office. Sadly, he decided to change his opinion in order to secure more of a hard-line base with his electorate. However, his other sinful choices remain in place and that base tends to forget and forgive those actions, including over 20,000 documented lies in less than four years! How hypocritical is that?
They forget, too, that Vice President Biden is everything that Trump is not and that he is a true Christian, whereas Trump is nothing more than a CINO (Christian In Name Only) who is leading them and us into a possible dictatorship similar to that of Russia and NAZI Germany. They don’t remember the gulags and death camps of those countries. Nor do they remember the many Christians who supported Hitler’s diatribe and executive orders to annihilate the Jewish populations of each country his military conquered.
And, today, Trump and his right wing nationalists are attacking our own Jewish population with threats, intimidation, burning of temples and killings. Are we to stand silent like the Germans and Christians in Hitler’s Germany or do we stand in defiance of Trump’s moves towards post-war Germanic and Russian intolerance, hate and despotism?
The choice is ours coming November. Who will you stand with?
Dennis Baker
Florence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In