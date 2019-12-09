Going through Empire today and (saw) the bump-outs taken out and smaller ones put in. This, after all the cost of putting them in and planting plants in them. They were a nuisance to start with, with everyone running into them and having to repair them. Now again something else put in and taken out, like everything Coos Bay does.
Who is the person making all these bad decisions — is it someone sitting at a desk trying to think of things to do to make his/her job look necessary and or essential? Well it’s just another waste of money and someone better start thinking things through a little better before jumping to spend money on non-essential things.
We need a lot more important things than bump-outs and planters. Like for instance, (not) letting people dump garbage in their yards and all around their houses, bringing in rats. There are so many eyesores in our community, right on highways and roads where garbage is piling up in people's yards. And nobody will do anything about that and it is a health hazard to neighbors. People rent places and turn the place into a garbage dump. The city or country needs to clamp down on this very unhealthy practice.
Claudia Craig
Charleston