Who’s accepting money from a foreign entity concerning Jordan Cove? A whole bunch of folks around here, and I'm not talking about the opponents. Proponents and decision makers have received Canadian corporate funds meant to promote the project or pave the way for it. Those who accept these foreign payments and grants are expected to do their jobs with integrity and to use said monetary support for the community. I say go for it, bleed them dry during the process. It's too bad the strings attached have such dire consequences.
I get the Russian-influence outrage, because I'm outraged by the fact foreign-owned Jordan Cove Energy Project is trying to get eminent domain rights over American landowners. Proponents seem to think that’s OK, despite the fact the law was meant to serve the public interest in our country. This is why FERC got it right when they denied their permit previously.
At the crux of this whole issue is who and what serves the public interest and whether it should be up for sale. The proponents are willing to sell-out to a foreign interest without full knowledge of the deals to come. The Russian interference is being done on the sly to the unwilling through money-laundering and misrepresentation on the internet. Unfortunately, movements have had infiltrators from the beginning of activism and always will. They are called “agent provocateurs”. The abolitionists, suffragettes, war protesters, and those who fought racism all had this problem. Contemporary activists fighting for the environment, human rights, democracy, and those still fighting racism must contend with it too.
Jordan Cove’s Canadian owner, Pembina, just cut a deal with a Kuwaiti company. Their CEO indicated the 10 billion dollars they need for this project means partners or investors. Wouldn’t it be ironic if that money came from a Russian resource? What if it’s Chinese? The point is some people here have rolled out the red-carpet and taken JCEP'S money, yet they will have no control over who the Canadian Pembina Corporation brings to Oregon. Is the problem the motive of the giver and the influencer? Sure it is, and that should apply to both sides of the issue. Every American, Russian, Canadian, and person in the world has skin in this game due to global climate change. Putin is a greedy authoritarian. He's not alone, and they are all disgusting.
Janice Williams
North Bend