Maybe you are not concerned for your friends and neighbors who will suffer economic disaster by either having their property seized or suffer a devaluating pipeline run through their property or neighborhood by Jordan Cove, Pembina.
Maybe you don't mind that estuaries, watersheds, and bay will have their aquatic, mammal, and bird life threatened by Pembina's pipeline.
How about caring that a number of your elected politicians received contributions to their campaigns from Pembina? I think you will be surprised at the number of Pembina puppets in our local and state government. Check it out by going to the Oregon Secretary of State's website. Political contributions are public knowledge.
The next time you hear that one of these puppets are 'looking out for your interests," see who is pulling their strings.
Martha Gregor
North Bend