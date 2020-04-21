We learn what a person is really like when they are confronted with a serious challenge. In these trying times, when it's critical to accept the best medical advice, once pro-life Republicans from the President to state Governors and elected representatives across the nation propose sacrificing Americans with delusional pretense about COVID-19 and returning to normal even if it risks a blossoming of the epidemic and more American deaths.
If that weren't enough, they also try to defeat democracy by suppressing the vote at every opportunity. In this time of crisis, it's clear that we should jointly protect human health and democracy by making all elections ballot-by-mail.
In Oregon, deplorable anti-democratic Republican representative behavior was exhibited when Republicans were confronted not by an emergency or crisis but just by a bill they didn’t like. Rather than debate the bill, Republicans imposed tyranny of the super-minority by leaving the Capitol — obstructing some 40 bills.
In 2016, candidate Clinton called potential Trump voters "The Deplorables." She should have confined that definition to Republican candidates and elected representatives; we can now see just how deplorable many are.
Even Oregon Republicans propose increasing deaths of Oregonians by re-opening Oregon. Where’s the sanity?
Trisha Vigil
Medford
