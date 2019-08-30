The insanity might stop or slow down when our narcissistic, racist, nationalist president stops spreading his racist, hateful tweets and talks to his rally's, but that will never happen, especially when he spreads his hateful message and the people start clapping and chanting. It might also stop when he is impeached and removed from office, but that won't happen either when you have a republican controlled senate and Moscow Mitch running it. The Senate won't do anything because they must condone all this and that's why they won't do anything to stop it.
It might also stop or slow down when we enact gun laws similar to what other countries have done. Some suggestions that we can do in this country. We could have strong background checks and up to 40 days to complete it, limit the number of rounds that a gun magazine can hold to 10, ban assault weapons, create a buyback program for people who currently own assault weapons giving them up to one year to turn them in to the buyback program and create a national database where every gun is registered by your local police department. I don't think these suggestions infringe on the second amendment at all. Can anyone tell me how they do?
Here's a great example of what Australia's gun laws have done since they were enacted in 1996, they have had zero mass shootings, there suicide and murder rates have fallen dramatically. From 2004 to 2014 there were 34 mass shooting, that's an increase of 184 percent. My suggestions do not go as far as Australia's gun laws do and for now we should not go that far.
Just like before I do not think anything will come of all this crap because of the NRA and the failure of the Senate refusing to do anything. Things might get done when we get the NRA and gun manufacturers get our of the pockets of the Congress and Senate, but that won't happen either until we get rid of Citizens United.
You have free articles remaining.
It's time to get rid of the electoral college now as it's been outdated for several decades. We need to go by popular vote only so that everyone's vote counts. It's the electoral college that elected the current narcissistic, racist nationalist president that we have now. If the electoral college was not in place then I believe we could have had a much safer and more respected country than we have now.
Ken Folker
Coos Bay