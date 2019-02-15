The World article dated Sept. 18, 2018, covered a proposal by Pembina to compensate 225 landowners along their 230-mile Pacific Connector Pipeline via $30,000 per deed of land as a pre-approved incentive payment.
What’s $30,000 worth to the landowner? In today’s environment you could safely invest and earn 3-4 percent, or $900 to $1,200 a year.
What’s $6.75 million in costs to Pembina? Spread over a 20 year project lifespan; its $337,500 per year. However, at the same return rate of 3-4 percent per their original $6 billion investment; Pembina could expect to gain $180-240 million per year in potential profit. The right-of-way leases representing 0.2 percent of profits.
Now let’s compare Pembina’s offer to what cell tower companies pay to cohabit. Landowners have conveyed they are compensated based on the number of providers on the tower and the amount of cell traffic it handles; so it varies. However, currently it’s not unusual for a tower with one provider; to generate approximately $1,000 a month for the landowner.
So what’s a cell tower worth to those landowners? To receive $1,000 a month or $12,000 per year based on 3-4 percent interest would require assets of $300,000 to $400,000, or approximately 10 times what Pembina is offering; for far less impact to their property. Pembina’s cost; approximately $2.7 million per year, or approximately 1.5 percent of potential profits.
Cell tower structures can actually increase the value of property upon which they’re located; the income stream accounting for the rise. Pembina’s pipeline could lower the value of land it traverses, and if so could lower property taxes local governments receive.
If landowners received the same consideration from Pembina as from cell tower companies; the depreciation of their property due to the pipelines presence could be offset or even exceeded by the overlying income stream. Property tax dollars would stay at current levels; or in some cases rise. It could also create a class of investment attractive to investors, whereby owning the property with its attached cash flow from the pipeline and other possible revenue sources; being the inducement.
But most importantly it would give the affected landowners the opportunity to be made financially whole. As it now stands Pembina’s offer appears to be an attempt to achieve a reverse redistribution of wealth.
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay