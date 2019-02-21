For the last 10 years we have been hearing from a series of foreign (not American) corporations that have been trying to impose a large industrial complex on our community. They have been talking about dredging, turning basins, mitigation, pipelines under the bay, refrigeration systems to liquefy the pressurized gas, sheet piling and thousands of driven concrete piling to support the sheet piling and many other incidental, substantial things that would be part of the construction and the ongoing operations if the thing is built.
They NEVER define or describe or explain what the reality of these words and terms and processes really are.
On Jan. 21, the League of Women Voters presented us with the definitions, descriptions, explanations, and other realities of what these words mean. There were statistics, histories of similar disruptions to the bays and estuaries. There were actual counts of the volumes of dredged materials and where these materials would come from and where they would go. There were maps that showed what and where it meant when they said turning basin. There was an explanation of the jet engines that would be running the refrigeration units, all day and all night of every day of every year.
There was a description of the technique they want to use to drill and install a pipeline under the bay. The company doing it says it's only good for 1,000 feet and the corporation says it's going to use it for two 9,000 foot sections of pipe.
All of this information is available on the public access channel. The corporations trying to impose this on us along with their supporters and proponents do not want you to know what they are actually talking about doing to our community. Take the time to find out what the reality of what they propose to do is.
Here is the link to see that presentation and have questions answered: https://coosmediacenter.viebit.com/player.php?hash=Y3wb7OGSAnOt.
View the presentation and then think about it.
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend