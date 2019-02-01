I just read in the Register Guard front page — "Taking stock of marijuana." The article was 24 paragraphs long — $95 million collected by the state in 2018.
My question is what is this money being used for? Not one sentence did this mention — it did state how many pot shops in Eugene — how many people employed in these shops and that Eugene collected $2 million — in 2018 from the sales.
Is the state of Oregon limited to what the $95 million can be used for and what is it? Does anyone know?
Linda Dean
North Bend