What in the world is happening on our roads? Like Mr. Walton, I'm scared to drive to Coos Bay because of dangerous, reckless driving. People are going too fast, passing in unsafe areas and messing around with cell phones instead of thinking about driving safe.
It's gotten so bad I no longer go to the bay to shop. Just read the local paper and see how many fatalities and serious injuries are occurring everyday. Nearly all the crashes are caused by excessive speed for the weather condition. Also alarming rate of people are crossing over into oncoming lanes causing a head on. SPEED KILLS, so don't be another victim.
Dana Austin
Reedsport