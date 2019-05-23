I have a sincere complaint regarding the $15 increase on our water service. I am single, retired, and do not get an increase in my income every time CBNBH2O decides to increase our charges. I know that I am billed for the minimum water usage because it is just me and I do not water the grass.
My bill has gone up from $54.78 Jan. 2017 and there was no "NB Public Safety" in the bill.
Then 6/14/17, I see $1 for NB Public Safety.
The next month 7/13/17 there is an increase to NB Public Safety to $5 where it remained until 7/12/18 where it increased to $15.
Now on the bill dated 4/12/19 THE NB Public Safety amount has increased by 100% to $30/MONTH.
In the first place, WHY is this amount even ON our water bill? Shouldn't that be paid out of our home owners taxes? I highly object to this 100% increase! Actually, I object to the amount PERIOD. I live on a FIXED income and this amount takes food out of my mouth! It is two days of groceries for me and I do not SEE any increase in "Public Safety". As a matter of fact, what does this $30/month actually cover?
There were 4,113 'households' in the 2010 Census for NB, OR. Assuming there are at least that many in 2019, we can multiply that figure by $30/mo. and come up with a figure of $123,390 PER MONTH that the City of NB residents are now paying over and above the water/sewer service that we all must have. If we add in the Coos Bay households as well as the outlying cities, that figure multiplies CONSIDERABLE! I'd definitely like to KNOW what this amount covers?
Sandra Duncan
North Bend