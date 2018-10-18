Recently I have seen two cars in Coos Bay that had bumper stickers that said "I am a PROUD DEMOCRAT"! I wonder what in the world could they possibly be proud of? Are they proud of the lies, corruption and felonies of Hillary Clinton? Or possibly the sexual predator Bill Clinton? And we all have seen the despicable actions of the Democrat senators at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, And yes that includes our senators from Oregon Merkley and the guy from New York Wyden.
Then there is the cowardly thugs of Antifa, the violence and destruction they cause is terrible and they should be arrested and put in jail! In Portland these thugs are attacking people in the streets and Mayor Ted Wheeler is allowing it and the police can only stand by and watch. I have yet to see any Democrat come out against any of this. It has come apparent to me that the Democrats not only condone this behavior but encourage it. We have also seen the Democrats encourage mob rule and the use of paid demonstrators. Why would any organization need to pay demonstrators unless their cause is extremely weak! Democrats have also decided that if a man is accused of anything by a woman he is guilty until proven innocent, unless of course he is a liberal.
In the Kavanaugh hearing all the Democrats said they believed the woman that Judge Kavanaugh allegedly attacked. Even though this woman did not know where, when, or what year, or much of any thing about the case and the fact that four of her closest friends at the time know nothing or even heard about it. I for one do not believe anything she said! And yet the Democrats still believe her!
I believe the Democrat Party no longer exist, it is now the Socialist Party of hate, violence, and mob rule! I do not know why any decent person would vote for some of these Democrats let alone be PROUD to be a Democrat!
Phil Shellabarger
Coquille