Mr. Erickson, while beaver are a "keystone species" whose pond-creating powers support biological communities, there is a lack of empirical scientific data that concludes the survival of salmon and steelhead rest solely on beaver ponds. In fact, science points out that banning beaver trapping would make no difference in their survival.
In the 1992 study stating two-thirds of coho overwinter in beaver ponds and slack waters, does it give a survival rate? How many of these fish survive egrets, blue herons, king fishers, river otters? Have there been any studies done in the century that we are now 20 years into?
In May of 2019, Senate Bill 580 banned the use of the M-44 cyanide bomb.
Since 1998, ODFW has requested that trappers not disturb beaver dams on coastal streams.
Trappers abide by a code of ethics and check furbearer traps daily. A beaver pelt that has been in the water for seven days would not be able to be harvested. The seven-day rule was put in place for true predators, i.e. wolves, coyote, bobcat, fox — mainly for Central and Eastern Oregon, where trap lines can run hundreds of miles, encompassing thousands of acres.
Fun Facts
- The beaver is the second largest rodent in the world and the largest rodent in North America.
- The beaver can and does carry the following bacterial diseases: giardia, tularemia and leptospiresis.
- A two year study concluded in 2014, shows that beaver ponds are a low oxygen environment. When vegetation in the pond decomposes, it becomes methane. Methane is not conducive to salmon restoration. This study estimated that beaver ponds produce up to 800,000 metric tons of methane per year worldwide. That is the CO2 equivalent for methane of over 168,000 daily driven vehicles per year, or a year's worth of about 6.67 million cows burping, with a bit of flatulence for good measure.
Scientists have documented changes in ocean currents and temperatures off of the West Coast since the 1970s. These changes have created a more hostile environment for the coho to flourish.
Then the harbor seal, it eats 5-6% of its body weight per day; 110-375 pounds of seal living 20-35 years, is a lot of coho stomachs.
There are many factors that go into the survival of the coho, even the ODFW's biologists do not support the ban.
This is what a trapper knows.
Jeff Ramey
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In