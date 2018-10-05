Welcome to the new Republican Party. We have been sheltered from the ugliness because we are a small town, and the people who run here don't have the deep corporate pockets to make flashy phoney pictures of people and make up elaborate lies about them.
Frankly, we didn't need to. We knew our candidates like Caddy McKeown came around and answered questions and sent us emails about what she was doing. But the latest anti Caddy McKeown add in my mailbox is dark and sinister with doctored photos of a ridiculously double chin and extra wrinkles in a black and white (mostly black) background with dark sinister green and evidence tape yellow to proclaim that she is soft on opiates.
This is ridiculous and a lie. And I blame the person running against her who has family in this town for letting this go out into the public. It's a disgrace and anyone with a third grade education can see through this propaganda. Caddy has been good to this area. She has family here and she is decent and wouldn't have a disgusting piece of expensive pamphlets go out like this. Just make something up and put your high class artists to work. Disgusting.
Nancy Shinn
Coos Bay