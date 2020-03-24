Welcome to the new owners of our wonderful World newspaper! You have helped me and a few other Coos County citizens to probably stop the most dangerous project to ever try to come to the Coos Bay to export their foreign project to other foreign customers.
Don't mind going to the Dollar Store to get a stronger pair of reading classes. And my faithful paper carrier has a large Crayon to put Mr. Anderson in bold print before he puts the paper in my paper box. Welcome!
Dick Anderson
North Bend
