I read David Rose’s letter in the Dec. 15, 2020, edition of The World with interest. I have to say I agree with his observation that the media’s focus on the pandemic infections and deaths ignore the many who recover. However, I don’t see any sinister political motive for it. Those who recover can still spread it and infect others.
The 2020 global pandemic is certainly worthy of front-page reporting. This is a crisis that is affecting humankind the world over. Actions can be (and have been) taken in every country to combat this invader, with different results unique to those actions.
When it was first reported in early February it seemed like an opportunity for all Americans to unite against a common threat. Unfortunately, the situation somehow became yet another factor to divide us.
Wearing a safety mask when inside a public space can be seen as an act of caring for our fellow citizens who may have a lower threshold for resistance. We can’t know the extent of anyone’s pre-existing medical condition but we can show respect for the health of our community by practicing social distancing for a period of time. Is that political?
Terry Moore
North Bend
