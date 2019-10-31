If you were lucky enough to attend last week’s edition of the North Bend City Council meeting, you were treated to a civics lesson from the North Bend mayor. In the mayor’s closing comments he lauded the fact that we are lucky to live in such a great democracy.
Yes Mr. Mayor — we are lucky enough to have a democratic form of government which allows for a vote of the people in order to determine the outcome of any particular issue. It’s funny that the mayor also chose the closing moments of the meeting to comment on the newly proposed spring 2020 ballot measures that seek to roll-back the current $30 Public Safety Fee that was added onto everyone’s water bill. The second of the proposed ballot measures also seeks to limit the power of the City Council to raise fees in lieu of taxes and puts that power squarely back into the hands of North Bend voters where it belongs.
It seems as though the mayor’s memory is a little fuzzy when it comes to the NB Public Safety Fee. The “people” of North Bend have already considered the consequences of not increasing the Public Safety Fee and the well-reasoned answer from the voters was a resounding — “Don’t increase the fee.” The message could not have been any clearer from the voters — “sharpen your pencils, make your case and get the money the right way.”
As the mayor also stated he takes pride in teaching the U.S. Constitution to young people. However, he must have missed the part in the preamble in large bold print that says, “We the People.” The voters have spoken on the issue of the NB Public Service Fee and that should stand for something. Even in North Bend we must hold to “We the People” — and not “We the North Bend City Council.”
Mr. Mayor — those who act and believe otherwise are the ones in need of a civics lesson. In the spring of 2020, North Bend voters will hopefully yet again have the chance to vote down the $15 Public Safety and take measures to inhibit the City Council from ever-dipping into the voter’s pockets again without our approval. Make sure to get your signature on ballot measure petitions to ensure that these measures are included on the May 2020 ballot.
James Rose
North Bend