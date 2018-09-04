The smiling face of our Congressman Jeff Merkley. I had never heard of this fellows opinions before. I'm pleased to get to know them. He says the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh makes him "fear for our Democracy?" Berating over and over the ideas of our legally elected President Donald Trump.
Dick Anderson doesn't think a boss should have to pay for access to safe legal abortion. Before my wife and I wanted to have children, she went to the drug store and bought something to insert into the uterus to kill the sperm that was inserted, not wait for a heart beat and kill an unborn child!
"We the people" includes an unborn baby, don't you think?
Dick Anderson
North Bend